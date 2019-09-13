Special Kids Special Families celebrates 20 years

COLORADO SPRINGS — Special Kids Special Families, a non-profit organization is celebrating 20 years of providing care in Colorado Springs.

The organization is one of two licensed day care facilities in the state that offers specialized respite and childcare to families raising youth with disabilities and special needs.

Special Kids Special Families has several locations and Thursday was about celebrating their new administration facility.

“I had a child with a disability and knew just how difficult it was to find care and so through some efforts with another mom, we started Zack’s Place Program and as a founding program, our other programs just grew out of that concept of supporting families who have a loved one with a disability,” Executive Director Linda Ellegard said.

Special Kids Special Families has expanded over the years to offer more resources and services.

They will also be launching a new behavioral health program this year.