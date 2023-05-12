(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The City of Colorado Springs has listed events and deals for mothers for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.
Colorado Springs has a series of events and brunches happening throughout the city. Brunches around town include:
- The Steakhouse at Flying Horse – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mountain View Restaurant – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Royal Gorge Route Railroad – 12:30 p.m. – two-hour excursion
- The Broadmoor Hall Brunch – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Other events include:
- Old Colorado City in Bloom
- Pikes Peak Sunrise Opening
- Mother’s Day Market at Goat Patch Brewing Co.
- United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum will have complimentary entry for all mothers on Saturday and Sunday.
More events can be found on Colorado Springs’s website.