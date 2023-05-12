(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The City of Colorado Springs has listed events and deals for mothers for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.

Colorado Springs has a series of events and brunches happening throughout the city. Brunches around town include:

Other events include:

  • Old Colorado City in Bloom
  • Pikes Peak Sunrise Opening
  • Mother’s Day Market at Goat Patch Brewing Co.
  • United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum will have complimentary entry for all mothers on Saturday and Sunday.

More events can be found on Colorado Springs’s website.