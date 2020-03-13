Space Symposium in Colorado Springs postponed due to coronavirus concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 36th annual Space Symposium, one of the space industry’s premier gatherings, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, organizers announced Friday.

The event was scheduled for March 30 to April 2 at the Broadmoor.

Organizers said they are working with the Broadmoor and the city of Colorado Springs to identify new dates for the symposium.

The symposium, hosted by the Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation, welcomes an average of 14,000 people from around the world each year.

Earlier this week, Colorado Springs city councilman Bill Murray called for the event to be delayed by six months.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.

>> More coronavirus coverage