Space Foundation celebrates anniversary of moon landing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Space Foundation Discovery Center held a celebration Saturday to mark 50 years since man first stepped foot on the moon.

Dozens of kids were there to learn about space and the history of the moon landing.

“See that lightbulb go on and see that light shine in their eyes,” Bryan DeBates with the Space Foundation said. “We see that every single day with every single student that comes through here. And so that inspires us to keep doing what we’re doing, and hopefully we’ll see one of these kids walking on Mars someday.”

A new Apollo 11 stamp was also unveiled at the event. The stamp features Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the first men on the moon.