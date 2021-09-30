Space Foundation announces Small Steps, Giant Leap program back in-person

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Space Foundation has announced that its Small Steps, Giant Leap: STEM Adventures for Little Space Explorers programming is back in-person starting Tuesday, Oct. 5 and will run until May.
This free program, designed by the Space Foundation in partnership with the Pikes Peak Library District, is meant to engage children ages Prek-K with an emphasis on STEM education through storytelling, lessons and activities.
On Oct. 5, the event will feature a live reading of the book “Mousetronaut” written by astronaut Mark Kelly and participants will have the opportunity to will have a chance to do exercises similar to those that the Mousetronauts in the book and real Astronauts do to train for space missions.