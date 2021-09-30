Space Foundation announces Small Steps, Giant Leap program back in-person

This illustration provided by Carl Knox depicts a black hole, center, swallowing a neutron star, upper left. The blue lines are gravitational waves, ripples in time and space, which is how astronomers detected the merger, and orange and red areas indicate parts of the neutron star being stripped away. In a report released on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, astronomers say they have witnessed a black hole swallowing a neutron star, the most dense object in the universe, _ all in a split-second gulp. (Carl Knox/OzGrav/Swinburne University Australia via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Space Foundation has announced that its Small Steps, Giant Leap: STEM Adventures for Little Space Explorers programming is back in-person starting Tuesday, Oct. 5 and will run until May.

This free program, designed by the Space Foundation in partnership with the Pikes Peak Library District, is meant to engage children ages Prek-K with an emphasis on STEM education through storytelling, lessons and activities.

On Oct. 5, the event will feature a live reading of the book “Mousetronaut” written by astronaut Mark Kelly and participants will have the opportunity to will have a chance to do exercises similar to those that the Mousetronauts in the book and real Astronauts do to train for space missions.