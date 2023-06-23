(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) said they rescued a pig “running amuck” in an open field close to the highway.

With the help of Officer Solero, Feta was led into a trailer and transported to HSPPR. The veterinary team noticed that Feta’s hooves were severely overgrown. HSPPR asked Mesa Veterinary Clinic for help to give her a trim.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Mesa Veterinary Clinic arranged a spa and spay day for Feta. “Mesa even went above and beyond and painted her piggies so Feta could put her best and prettiest hoof forward in her new home!” said HSPPR.

This piggy needs a new home. She has a major attitude and a big personality. If you want to know more about adopting fetta you can click on the link above.