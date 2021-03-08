Southwest Airlines to add three new airports including Myrtle Beach, S.C.

A Southwest Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off at Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southwest Airlines Co. announced Monday that they intend to add three new airports in 2021 — including Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Eugene Oregon; and Bellingham, Washington.

The airline says they plan to start the Myrtle Beach service as early as summer 2021. Services in Eugene, just two hours south of Portland, and Bellingham, just south of metro Vancouver, are expected in the second half of the year.

Southwest Airlines has added service to 17 new airports since the beginning of the pandemic including Colorado destinations Steamboat Springs, Telluride, and Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs service will start this Thursday, March 11.