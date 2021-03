Southwest Airlines has arrived in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a 20-year journey, Southwest Airlines has finally landed in Colorado Springs.

The first-ever scheduled Southwest flight, Flight 1623 from Denver, arrived at the Colorado Springs Airport at 9:57 a.m. Thursday.

The first flight to depart from the airport left for Denver at 10:40 a.m.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, Colorado Springs Airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC President Dirk Draper, Visit Colorado Springs President Doug Price, and Southwest Airlines Executive Ambassador to Colorado Jason Van Eaton were on hand for the arrival.

Southwest’s Colorado Springs service currently includes 13 daily flights to Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.