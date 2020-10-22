Southwest Airlines coming to Colorado Springs Airport

A Southwest Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off at Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southwest Airlines will soon begin serving Colorado Springs, the airport announced Thursday.

The Dallas-based airline said they will begin flights to and from the Colorado Springs Airport during the first half of 2021. Specific destinations and schedules have not yet been announced.

“We are thrilled to welcome Southwest Airlines to our community and look forward to the positive economic and cultural impact it will have,” Mayor John Suthers said in a statement. “Whenever I have discussed air service in Colorado Springs with our citizens, they inevitably ask about Southwest Airlines.”

The airport on the southeast side of Colorado Springs is currently served by American, Delta, Frontier, and United airlines. Those airlines currently offer nonstop flights to 10 destinations around the country.

Southwest has served Denver International Airport since 2006, and has a crew base there. Earlier this year, they added seasonal service to two Colorado mountain destinations: Montrose (Telluride) and Steamboat Springs. Service to those two destinations begins December 19.