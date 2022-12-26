(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southwest Airlines has announced a “state of operational emergency,” which has resulted in more than 700 cancellations nationwide the day after Christmas.

The airline alluded to the number of available staff working the busy travel weekend as the reason for the announcement. The cancellations are causing issues for travelers at the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport, with FlightAware showing 22 cancellations in the last 24 hours affecting COS flights on Monday. COS Airport confirmed all 22 of those cancellations were Southwest flights.

“I’m supposed to go to work tomorrow, so I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do for that,” said Danielle Stewart, a traveler trying to get out of Colorado Springs on Monday. “And all the flights that they had today were obviously booked by other people originally, so all the people that got cancelled on Christmas Eve, yesterday, today – were all kind of screwed.”

For Stewart, and for many others at airports across the nation, the lack of communication, or inconsistent communication, was the most frustrating part.

“My flight was scheduled to leave at 5:30, it got delayed twice, and then at 4:30 they put it back to on-time, so I drove here at the speed of light in thirty minutes, ran through security, sat there for an hour, for them to cancel it,” said Stewart.

At one point on Monday afternoon, a FOX21 News crew at the airport overheard Southwest telling people waiting in long lines at the kiosk that they could not rebook any flights due to technical issues.

COS Airport has asked that travelers do not call them for questions regarding flight status or baggage issues, and instead encouraged them to contact their carrier directly. COS Airport added that they have seen an influx of calls, and need to keep the lines clear for emergencies.

Southwest said on Twitter that they are also experiencing “high call and social inquiry volumes,” and provided a link to check the status of your flight online and explore self-service options, as the wait time for a representative on their phone line is more than two hours.

Southwest said that they have worked throughout Sunday night and into Monday and have doubled the capacity on their phone line at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA, though many callers may still receive a busy signal. They requested if you are not flying in the next 72 hours, and your inquiry is not urgent, that you wait to call until closer to your flight.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and please know we have all available hands on deck working to serve our Customers,” Southwest said.