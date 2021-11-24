Southwest Airlines begins seasonal service at Colorado Springs Airport

A Southwest Airlines flight from Denver arrives at the Colorado Springs Airport Thursday, March 11. / Still from video courtesy Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS – Southwest Airlines has started seasonal service to Houston (HOU) and San Antonio (SAT) from the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) for select dates in November, December, and January.

The inaugural flight to SAT departed at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20; the first HOU flight departed at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Seasonal flight schedule:

COS-HOU (12 flights):

Dates:

Nov. 23, 24, 28, 29

Dec. 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30

Jan. 2, 3

Times:

COS-HOU: 4:55 p.m. – 8:25 p.m.

HOU-COS: 4:50 p.m. – 6:05 p.m.

COS-SAT (16 flights):

Dates:

Nov. 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29

Dec. 18, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30

Jan. 1, 2, 3

Times:

COS-SAT: 3:50 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

SAT-HOU: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For the latest flight information, visit the Colorado Springs Airport’s website here.