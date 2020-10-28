Southwest Airlines announces Colorado Springs routes, schedules

A Southwest Airlines jetliner takes off from Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southwest Airlines will soon serve five destinations from the Colorado Springs Airport, the airline announced Wednesday.

Service from the airport will begin March 11. The airline will offer nonstop flights:

Between Colorado Springs and Denver four times daily

Between Colorado Springs and Las Vegas twice daily

Between Colorado Springs and Phoenix twice daily

Between Colorado Springs and Dallas (Love Field) three times daily

Between Colorado Springs and Chicago (Midway) twice daily

Tickets are available now at southwest.com.

The airline said introductory fares are as low as $29 one-way to Denver, $59 one-way to Las Vegas and Phoenix, $69 one-way to Dallas, and $89 one-way to Chicago. These special fares are good only on certain days of the week, and travelers must book by November 4 to take advantage of the deals.

All five of these cities are currently served by other airlines operating out of COS, according to the airport’s website. United Airlines offers flights to Denver, Frontier offers flights to Las Vegas, both American and Frontier offer flights to Phoenix, American offers flights to Dallas, and both American and United offer flights to Chicago.

Southwest’s upcoming Colorado Springs service was first announced last week. The Dallas-based airline currently offers up to 220 nonstop departures per day from Denver International Airport. Starting December 19, they will also serve Montrose (Telluride) and Steamboat Springs.