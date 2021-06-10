Southwest Airlines adds holiday flights from COS to Houston, San Antonio

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 flight line up to exit the aircraft after arriving at Houston’s Hobby airport March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southwest Airlines is adding nonstop flights between Colorado Springs and two Texas cities for the holiday season.

The airline, which debuted its Colorado Springs service in March, announced Thursday that it will offer seasonal service to Houston and San Antonio. Round-trip service will be available on the following dates in 2021:

COS-HOU

Nov. 23, 24, 28, 29

Dec. 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30

Jan. 2, 3

COS-SAT

Nov. 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29

Dec. 18, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30

Jan. 1, 2, 3

The Dallas-based airline currently offers year-round nonstop flights from Colorado Springs to Denver, Chicago, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Dallas.

United Airlines offers nonstop flights from Colorado Springs to Houston. No carriers currently offer year-round flights from the Springs to San Antonio.