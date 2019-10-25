Southern Region Census Office opens

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every ten years the U.S. Constitution requires a census. The next one is April 1st, 2020. 4,000 jobs are needed to be filled in order to make this happen.

The Southern Region Census Office is now open and Mayor John Suthers was there to announce the opening Friday.

The Pikes Peak Area Complete Count Committee was formed to coordinate and support local efforts to generate a complete count in El Paso and Teller Counties. This critical process ensures that Colorado receives fair representation in Congress and its fair share of federal funding.

“About a year ago, the census beauru came into my office and talked about the need for a count committee to maximize the chances and doing a good of job as possible in our count in southern colorado,” Mayor John Suthers said.

The census provides vital information for our communities. It determines how many representatives each state gets in Congress.

Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including new roads, schools, and emergency services.

Businesses use census data to help provide more local jobs and places to shop.