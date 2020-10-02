Southern Colorado leaders react to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on the coronavirus response, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local leaders in southern Colorado are sending good wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the first couple tested positive for coronavirus.

“Warm wishes for a successful and complete recovery from COVID to the President, the First Lady, and all those across the world who have the virus,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a social media post late Thursday night.

“I wish the President and First Lady a complete recovery,” Pueblo mayor Nick Gradisar said in a Facebook post late Thursday night. “And to all Puebloans battling the virus, Jan and I wish for your speedy and full recovery.”

“I’m wishing a quick recovery for the President, First Lady, and everyone across our country who has experienced COVID-19,” Sen. Cory Gardner said in a Facebook post Friday morning. “We will get through this pandemic by working together and staying united.”

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is running against Gardner for Senate, posted on Facebook Friday morning.

“Robin and I wish the President and First Lady, and everyone who has been infected by this awful virus, a speedy recovery,” he said.

This story will be updated.