Southern Colorado kids gain new confidence at Cleft Camp

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Patients with Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, attended their first-ever summer Cleft Camp at the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.

For many, it was the first time they got to meet other kids similar to them.

According to Amber Kerr, a registered nurse with the Cleft Lip and Palate Team at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, clefting is the most common birth defect. It happens in one in 700 births.

There are varying degrees of clefting, which can range from a split in the lip to the back of the throat

Kerr hopes to have Cleft Camp twice a year, with the next camp scheduled for this winter.

If you’d like more information on the camp or would like to sponsor a child, you can email Kerr at Amber.Kerr@childrenscolorado.org.