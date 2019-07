COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southern Colorado now has a Mobile Intensive Care Unit, thanks to UCHealth.

The unit will be used to transport patients, who need intensive care, between care facilities. It’s the only one of its kind in southern Colorado.

The MICU will respond to calls as far north as Cheyenne, Wyoming, as far south as Raton, New Mexico, as far east as Lamar, and as far west as Alamosa.

The Mobile Intensive Care Unit goes into service Monday, July 22.