(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Whether you took the kiddos out for some trick-or-treating, bounced around a local trunk-or-treat, or visited your favorite monster bash, you joined thousands of others in celebrating the spookiest time of the year!

Civilians aren’t the only ones partaking in the witching hour, though. Police Departments, Coroner’s Offices, schools, and Sheriff’s Offices all shared their festive outfits on social media this Halloween, and there was no shortage of creativity, humor, and of course, fright!

View the gallery of Halloween 2022 photos below:

  • The Coroner's Ball hosted by Leon Kelly, M.D.
  • Employees of the Pueblo Police Department dressed up for Halloween
  • PPD Trunk or Treat
  • Halloween El Paso County Sheriff's Office
  • Halloween at Evans Elementary School
