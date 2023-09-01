(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Southbound I-25 is closed near the El Paso/Pueblo County line due to a crash, according to COTrip.

COTrip shows the crash is between Exit 119: Rancho Colorado Boulevard and Exit 116: County Line Road at Mile Point 118.

A detour is in place at mile marker 122, which is a frontage road. Heavy delays are expected, and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) asked drivers to watch for crews.

This is a developing story, FOX21 will provide updates as information becomes available.