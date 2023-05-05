UPDATE: FRIDAY 5/5/2023 4:53 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — All lanes of southbound I-25 have reopened, according to COTrip.

Southbound I-25 partially reopened north of Pueblo

UPDATE: FRIDAY 5/5/2023 4:08 p.m.

Southbound I-25 has partially reopened, but the right lane remains closed.

The City of Pueblo posted on Twitter that the closure was reportedly due to a car fire that sparked a grass fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound I-25 closed north of Pueblo, delays reported

FRIDAY 5/5/2023 4:04 p.m.

All lanes of southbound I-25 is closed north of Pueblo, causing delays in both directions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT’s map on COTrip reflects the closure affecting exits 104 and 106, Eden and Porter Draw respectively. The traffic camera in the area shows burn activity along the shoulder of the road, as well as numerous emergency vehicles.

The northbound left lane was closed for a short time, but has since reopened, CDOT said.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT reports delays in both directions due to the closure, so travelers are urged to plan an alternate route or drive carefully if you have to head that direction, and watch for emergency crews.