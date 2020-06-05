Southbound I-25 closed near Castle Rock Friday night

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A portion of southbound Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock will be closed for construction Friday night.

The southbound lanes will be closed from Plum Creek Parkway to Sky View Lane/Tomah Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound drivers can use the west frontage road as a detour. The detour adds about 15 minutes of travel time.

The work is part of the I-25 Gap project. Crews will be preparing to place the highway in its final alignment. The shift requires 23,000 feet of concrete barrier to be moved and the highway to be restriped.