(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southbound Academy Boulevard is being diverted onto Woodmen Road due to a crash just south of Woodmen.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Communications twitter account, Southbound Academy was blocked at the intersection of York Road due to a crash.

Shortly before 4 p.m. CSPD said traffic was being diverted onto Woodmen due to the crash, and drivers in the area should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.