(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An emergency fish salvage order for South Catamount Reservoir will give anglers the opportunity to catch and keep as many fish as they like this season at the popular Pikes Peak fishing destination.

The order was issued May 11 by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) following their determination that the lowered reservoir would not be able to maintain a viable fishery through the 2023 season. Fish salvage rules and regulations can be found at cpw.state.co.us.

The reservoir will remain at lower-than-normal levels though 2023 in preparation for a major rehabilitation project to its 87-year-old dam that will begin next year and extend through 2025. The reservoir will not be available to the public during construction work, which will include infrastructure replacement and resurfacing of the dam’s steel face.

The work will enhance the dam’s safety and performance, according to a press release from Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities).

South Catamount Reservoir is one of three reservoirs operated by Springs Utilities on the North Slope of Pikes Peak that stores drinking water. It is also used for recreation in the North Slope Recreation Area.

Springs Utilities said lowering the reservoir does not negatively affect Colorado Springs’ water supply, as the system allows for movement to other storage reservoirs.