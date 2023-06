(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All lanes of South Academy Boulevard are closed between Pikes Peak Avenue and Airport Road due to a water main break.

Courtesy: FOX21’s Krista Witiak

Courtesy: FOX21’s Ray Harless

Courtesy: FOX21’s Krista Witiak

Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) tweeted just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 and asked travelers to avoid the area while crews respond.

Springs Utilities did not provide an estimated time of reopening. FOX21 has a crew at the scene and will provide additional updates in this article once we get them.