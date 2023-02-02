UPDATE: THURSDAY 2/2/2023 9:00 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A member of law enforcement has been injured in a high speed pursuit of a suspect near I-25 and South Academy, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said it is unknown at this time what agency the officer is with. A Flight-For-Life helicopter was called in to the area to take the officer to the hospital, which was the cause for road closures.

The extent of the officer’s injuries are unknown, and CSP said they do not currently have any suspect information. CSP said their department was not involved in the incident but they are on scene assisting other agencies.

ORIGINAL STORY: South Academy blocked, police activity in the area

THURSDAY 2/2/2023 8:35 p.m.

There are multiple road closures in effect in the area of South Academy Boulevard and I-25 and a large police presence with multiple agencies responding.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) tweeted about the incident on Thursday, Feb. 2 just after 8:20 p.m. and said the Sheriff’s Office is responding to assist the Fountain Police Department near Mile Marker 134 on I-25.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) added on their Communications Twitter account that Academy is blocked between I-25 and Drennan Road for police activity.

Travelers are urged to avoid the area. FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.