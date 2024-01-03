(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All lanes of southbound South Paowers Boulevard are closed at Zeppelin Road as crews work to free a person from the wreckage of a car.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) posted on social media just after 5:15 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Zeppelin Drive/Hancock Expressway, which had closed all southbound lanes of Powers.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) also posted about the crash, and said crews were responding to free a person trapped in the wreckage of the crash.

Crash South Powers and Zeppelin
Crash South Powers and Zeppelin

Southbound lanes of Powers remain closed, and travelers are asked to avoid the area.