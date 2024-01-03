(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All lanes of southbound South Paowers Boulevard are closed at Zeppelin Road as crews work to free a person from the wreckage of a car.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) posted on social media just after 5:15 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Zeppelin Drive/Hancock Expressway, which had closed all southbound lanes of Powers.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) also posted about the crash, and said crews were responding to free a person trapped in the wreckage of the crash.

Southbound lanes of Powers remain closed, and travelers are asked to avoid the area.