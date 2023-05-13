Sounds of the Night Hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain State Park (CMSP) will host Sounds of the Night Hike on Saturday May 20.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The one-mile hike will be led by naturalist, Ranger Rick, in Acorn Valley. The hike will give participants the opportunity to learn about animals that thrive at night.

“Upon occasion, those animals will make sounds that may be unfamiliar to your ears. We will discuss those sounds and learn what they mean.” said CMSP.

The program is intended for ages seven and up. There will be a limit of 20 slots and a free event park pass is required.

You can click on the link above to sign up.