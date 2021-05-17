Some southern Colorado schools still requiring masks, while others drop mandate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis lifted Colorado’s statewide mask mandate on Friday, giving individual school districts flexibility on implementing mask requirements. Here’s how some southern Colorado districts are handling the change as the school year comes to a close.

Academy District 20

Academy District 20, the largest school district in the Pikes Peak region, says it will continue its current mask protocols for students and staff for all levels during the final five days of school.

However, masks are no longer required during outdoor school activities, including high school graduations.

In the event of an exception, the district will provide specific information.

Masks will also not be required for elementary students in summer school. Current public health orders will determine mask usage for middle and high school students.

Falcon District 49

District 49 said starting May 17, face coverings are no longer required for elementary students, but are required at middle and high schools until further notice. Students are also required to wear a mask on school buses until the end of the year.

Pueblo County District 70

District 70 will not make changes to their current COVID safety protocols for the last three weeks of the school year.

Students will not be required to wear masks outside for normal school activities, like recess, P.E., and lunch.

Athletic programs will continue to follow CHSAA rules and regulations.

District officials said they will meet with local health authorities to discuss changes in protocols for summer programs before they start on June 7.