COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called out to an apartment fire on Knoll Lane at about 5 a.m. on Friday.

It happened at 3730 Knoll Lane, east of North Academy and Rebecca Lane, affecting two units.

CSFD reported the fire as “under control” at about 5:30 a.m. and said no one had been injured.

Fire crews were assessing “how many residents will be displaced” just before 6 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire as yet.