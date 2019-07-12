Some downtown streets closed Sunday for PrideFest Parade

Map shows the downtown roads that will be closed Sunday morning for the PrideFest Parade. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual PrideFest Parade returns to downtown Colorado Springs Sunday.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Tejon Street and Cimarron Street. It ends at America the Beautiful Park.

The following road closures will be implemented for the parade:

8:30 a.m. – noon

Tejon Street, between Cimarron Street and Vermijo Street

Costilla Street, between Nevada Avenue and Cascade Avenue

10 a.m. – noon

Cimino Drive, in and out of America the Beautiful Park

10:30 a.m. – noon

Tejon Street, between Vermijo Street and Pikes Peak Avenue

Colorado Avenue, between the Nevada Avenue alley and Walnut Street

Cascade Avenue, between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue

The PrideFest parade is free and open to the public. Admission to the festivities at America the Beautiful Park is $5.

