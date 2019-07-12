Some downtown streets closed Sunday for PrideFest Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual PrideFest Parade returns to downtown Colorado Springs Sunday.
The parade steps off at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Tejon Street and Cimarron Street. It ends at America the Beautiful Park.
The following road closures will be implemented for the parade:
8:30 a.m. – noon
- Tejon Street, between Cimarron Street and Vermijo Street
- Costilla Street, between Nevada Avenue and Cascade Avenue
10 a.m. – noon
- Cimino Drive, in and out of America the Beautiful Park
10:30 a.m. – noon
- Tejon Street, between Vermijo Street and Pikes Peak Avenue
- Colorado Avenue, between the Nevada Avenue alley and Walnut Street
- Cascade Avenue, between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue
The PrideFest parade is free and open to the public. Admission to the festivities at America the Beautiful Park is $5.