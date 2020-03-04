Some D-70 schools adding more time to school day

Plenty of snow at Rye High School around 7:30 a.m. October 24. / Valerie Mills – FOX21 News

PUEBLO, Colo. — Five Pueblo District 70 schools are adding more time to the school day to make up for unplanned interruptions to the school calendar.

District 70 said due to unplanned snow days, a water main break, and a security threat, they are modifying the schedules for five schools. The changes will keep the schools in compliance with the minimum number of instructional hours required by the Colorado Department of Education.

These changes take effect Monday.

Rye High School, Craver Middle School, and Skyview Middle School will be dismissed at 3:45 p.m.

Rye Elementary will be dismissed at 3:20 p.m.

Cedar Ridge Elementary will be dismissed at 3:15 p.m.

School bus schedules will be adjusted accordingly.

Three of these schools–Craver Middle, Rye High, and Rye Elementary–had already extended their school days due to snow days. Now, the district is adding an extra 10 minutes to those extended days.