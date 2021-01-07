Some CSPD officers wearing special badges for city’s 150th anniversary

Badges like these will be worn by some Colorado Springs police officers in honor of the city’s sesquicentennial year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some Colorado Springs police officers will be wearing a special Sesquicentennial Badge in honor of the city’s 150th anniversary this year, according to the department.

The department said the badges, pictured above, will be worn in place of the normal Colorado Springs Police Department badge on officers’ uniforms.

The department said though the design is different, this is still an official CSPD badge that will only be worn by sworn officers while on duty.

The badge, commissioned by Chief Vince Niski, comes in two colors–gold and pewter. The colors differ depending on rank.

“The chosen Sesquicentennial Badge is based on one of the first designs ever worn by Colorado Springs police officers,” the department said in a statement. “Back in the 1800s, officers had to purchase their own badges by various means, which is why so many historic badges (some of which are on display at the Pioneer’s Museum) all look a little different. We hope this badge brings honor to every officer who has come before us as well as our city’s founders.”