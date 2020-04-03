Some Colorado Springs Dunkin’ locations offering free coffee to medical professionals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Select Colorado Springs Dunkin’ locations are offering free coffee to medical professionals through the month of April.
The offer is good at the following southern Colorado locations until April 30:
- 806 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, 80905
- 6660 Delmonico Dr, Ste B, Colorado Springs, 80919
- 201 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, 80909
- 3230 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, 80918
- 5915 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, 80923
- 1609 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, 80905
- 6650 Mesa Ridge Pkwy, Fountain, 80817
- 3991 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, 81008
Medical professionals will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee.
The offer is not valid for cold brew, and it’s not available with on-the-go mobile ordering.
Medical professionals must be in uniform or show ID to receive the offer.
Starbucks stores nationwide are also offering free coffee to first-responders and medical professionals until May 3.