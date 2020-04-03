Some Colorado Springs Dunkin’ locations offering free coffee to medical professionals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Select Colorado Springs Dunkin’ locations are offering free coffee to medical professionals through the month of April.

The offer is good at the following southern Colorado locations until April 30:

806 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, 80905

6660 Delmonico Dr, Ste B, Colorado Springs, 80919

201 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, 80909

3230 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, 80918

5915 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, 80923

1609 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, 80905

6650 Mesa Ridge Pkwy, Fountain, 80817

3991 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, 81008

Medical professionals will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee.

The offer is not valid for cold brew, and it’s not available with on-the-go mobile ordering.

Medical professionals must be in uniform or show ID to receive the offer.

Starbucks stores nationwide are also offering free coffee to first-responders and medical professionals until May 3.