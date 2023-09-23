SOCO Recovery Rally brings addiction awareness

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Face it Together and Serenity Recovery Connection celebrated National Recovery Month with their SOCO Recovery Rally.

Organizers of the event want to get rid of the stigma around addiction by bringing awareness to the fact that people struggling with addiction can feel isolated and ostracized.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Jeff Zide

The event included a 5K fun run, inspirational speeches, food trucks, vendors, and family-friendly activities.

“There’s so much shame and stigma and darkness, and we really just want to embrace that light and really just stay together as a community. Remind people that there is hope. There are resources in the community that help people every single day,” said Ally Krupinsky.

If you or a loved one struggles with addiction you are encouraged to reach out to Face it Together or Serenity Recovery Connection for help.