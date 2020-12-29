Live updates: Snowy roads, low visibility Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live weather updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– We’re waking up to dense fog and slushy, icy, and snowpacked roads in the Pikes Peak region Tuesday morning.

Most of Colorado Springs has between 1 and 2 inches of snow. East of downtown and in parts of eastern El Paso County, visibility is less than a quarter of a mile in many spots.

Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Closings and delays

Fort Carson, Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB, and Cheyenne Mountain AFS, along with several other local businesses and organizations, are on delayed reporting Tuesday morning.

Road conditions

Visibility continues to be an issue across parts of the Pikes Peak region. Combined with snowpack on the roads, please drive according to the conditions. Slow down and leave space.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Forecast

Clouds will clear over Colorado Springs and Pueblo by the late morning. We’ll stay cool with highs in the 30s-40s in the middle of the day ahead of a cold front that will be racing south out of northern Colorado in the afternoon. This will drop temps, increase clouds and wind out of the north as it passes. It could even fire up some additional snow showers, though these should not bring more than an additional 1″-2″ for those that see them. Some blowing snow will be possible for areas with new snow on the ground.