Snow moving out, but cold spending the day in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southern Colorado is waking up to bitter cold and snowy roads Wednesday morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Closings and delays

Most southern Colorado schools, government offices, and military posts are delayed or closed Wednesday. Tap here for a full list.

Road conditions

Roads are icy and snow-packed throughout southern Colorado. If you must go out, allow extra time and drive carefully.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Accident alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

  • No fatalities or injuries.
  • No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.
  • All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.
  • No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov.

In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information .

Flight cancellations

Winter weather has caused airlines to cancel a handful of flights at Denver International Airport and Colorado Springs Airport Wednesday.

>> Check DIA flight status.

>> Check COS flight status.

Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United airlines have all issued travel advisories for flights to and from Colorado airports. Passengers scheduled to travel on these flights may be eligible to change their itineraries with no change fees. Tap the name of each airline for more information.

Forecast

Snow will continue early Wednesday with a difficult commute on the way in the morning. Snow will start to decrease pretty quickly over the Pikes Peak region but will continue over southern areas through morning. The snow will end from northwest to southeast through the remainder of the day. Highs will be cold on Wednesday with only teens and 20s.

>> Full forecast from FOX21 Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister

