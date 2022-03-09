SOUTHERN COLORADO — Snow is increasing for the Pikes Peak Region as a front moves overhead Wednesday evening. Cold air will move in quickly behind it as snow expands south and east and temperatures will drop into the teens.

Snow will begin to pick up in coverage and intensity through Wednesday evening and night. Snow increases along I-25, spreading along Hwy 50 and into the plains during the evening commute. Closer to 9PM, snow will be more widespread across southern Colorado. Roads will deteriorate late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

There will be some spread in snow totals over short distances given the snow banding nature of this storm. The heaviest snow will favor areas along/west of I-25 through Wednesday night.

Periods of strong NE winds along the front could cause low visibility and blowing snow, especially if you’re traveling along Hwy 50 and I-25.

Heaviest snow builds in for the southern-tier of the state and the eastern Plains late Wednesday night and into the early Thursday morning hours. Heavier totals will be possible under snow bands moving SE along the plains overnight.

Temperatures will quickly fall into the teens overnight as snow spreads across southern Colorado. Wind chill values will fall below zero for many spots by Thursday, it will be a cold morning across the region.

Snow decreases over Colorado Springs and Pueblo by Thursday morning with lingering snow over parts of southern I-25 and the mountains. We’ll stay frigid all day with highs in the teens for most of southern Colorado on Thursday.

We’ll get a lull through the first half of Thursday before snow chances increase as another wave moves in through the afternoon into the evening. Heaviest snow with this round will favor areas along and south of Hwy 50.

The Thursday evening commute will be tough south of Pueblo with low visibility under snow stretching south to New Mexico.

Be sure to stay with FOX21’s Storm Team for the latest on road conditions and snow. You can also visit FOX21’s weather page for the weather updates.