Snag an advance ticket and take your child to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for free this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend could be the perfect opportunity to bring your child to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ), for free!

On Sunday, Feb. 13, CMZ’s partners at Children’s Hospital Colorado will provide a free Kids’ Fun Pass for every advance child daytime admission purchased for that day.

The Kids’ Fun Pass includes one free giraffe feeding, budgie feeding, chicken feeding, goat feeding and carousel ride. Ticket holders can just mention “Free Kids’ Fun Pass” at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Admissions to receive the pass for any ticket purchased for a child age three to 11.



Advance admission tickets are required and available at cmzoo.org/visit. Mention the pass at admissions to receive your Children’s Hospital Colorado free Kids’ Fun Pass.



Pass is valid for redemption on Feb. 13, 2022 only. Any unused experiences on the card will expire at the end of that day. Feeding experiences and carousel are weather dependent.