(DIVIDE, Colo.) — The Community Partnership Family Resource Center, The Peak Antler Company, and Paradox Beer Company will host the sixth annual Smokin’ the Ute Pass Summit BBQ contest & fundraiser Sunday, August 20.

The BBQ will be at Paradox Beer Company at 10 Buffalo Center where 12 amateur and professional pit masters will face off to see who is the Pit Boss. The BBQ contest will be held from 12 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. and festivities will keep going until 4 p.m.

Courtesy: Community Partnership Family Resource Center

Organizers say tickets will benefit the community Partnership Family Resource Center and Focus on the Forest.

You can purchase a pre-sale adult ticket for $30 or $35 for the day of. Tickets for children 6-12 are 15$ children 5 and younger enter for free. Tickets will include BBQ tastings and a beer or soda. A “Jump the Line” package will be available for $100 dollars.

BBQ, beer, live music, and children’s activities will all be at this year’s event!