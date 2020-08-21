Smoke visible from small wildfire burning on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Smoke is “very visible” from a small wildfire burning on the north slope of Pikes Peak Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire, which has been named the Severy Creek Fire, is burning on the north slope of Pikes Peak, about 11 miles west/northwest of Colorado Springs. It has burned about a tenth of an acre as of 8 a.m. Friday. The Forest Service said while the wildfire is small, the smoke is “very visible to the public.”

Approximate location of the Severy Creek Fire / Map provided by U.S. Forest Service

The fire is burning in very steep and rugged terrain. Three engines and a helicopter are fighting the fire, and other resources are on their way.

Smoke from wildfires in other parts of Colorado, as well as in California, is creating hazy conditions across the Pikes Peak region Friday morning.