(FORT CARSON, Colo) — Fort Carson will be conducting prescribed burns that may be visible from Pueblo, Colorado Springs, and Las Animas County starting Sept. 10, 2023.

The burns will be conducted at Fort Carson training areas and Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site intermittently from Sept. 10 to Dec. 31. The smoke will likely be seen along the I-25 and Highway 115 corridors from Colorado Springs to Pueblo or along Highway 350 in Las Animas County.

Fort Carson said the prescribed burns are critical in reducing the potential for wildland fires. The burns will also facilitate military training, and they will reduce heavy vegetation that could lead to wildland fires.

“Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. Each burn is conducted with a focus on safety and the potential impact for off-site effects of smoke on public health and visibility,” said Fort Carson.