Smoke, flames will be visible Wednesday at Colorado Springs Airport as crews conduct exercise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Smoke, flames, and emergency vehicles may be visible Wednesday as crews conduct a mass casualty response exercise at the Colorado Springs Airport.

The exercise will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday. It will allow people from several organizations to test their procedures for responding to a simulated aircraft emergency.

The exercise will not affect airport operations.

The FAA requires all airports with scheduled flights to conduct a full-scale emergency exercise every three years, and tabletop exercise all other years. The last Colorado Springs Airport exercise was in 2017.

Agencies participating in the exercise include:

Colorado Springs Airport

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

Peterson Air Force Base Aircraft Rescue Firefighting

Colorado Springs Police Department

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs Communications

American Medical Response (AMR)

Penrose Main Hospital

Penrose St. Francis

Children’s Hospital

Salvation Army

The city said this year’s exercise has been modified to adhere to public health guidance regarding the coronavirus.