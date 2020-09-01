Smoke, flames will be visible Wednesday at Colorado Springs Airport as crews conduct exercise

A lone traveler heads to the terminal at Colorado Springs Airport on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo., during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Smoke, flames, and emergency vehicles may be visible Wednesday as crews conduct a mass casualty response exercise at the Colorado Springs Airport.

The exercise will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday. It will allow people from several organizations to test their procedures for responding to a simulated aircraft emergency.

The exercise will not affect airport operations.

The FAA requires all airports with scheduled flights to conduct a full-scale emergency exercise every three years, and tabletop exercise all other years. The last Colorado Springs Airport exercise was in 2017.

Agencies participating in the exercise include:

  • Colorado Springs Airport
  • Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management
  • Peterson Air Force Base Aircraft Rescue Firefighting
  • Colorado Springs Police Department
  • Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • Colorado Springs Communications
  • American Medical Response (AMR)
  • Penrose Main Hospital
  • Penrose St. Francis
  • Children’s Hospital
  • Salvation Army

The city said this year’s exercise has been modified to adhere to public health guidance regarding the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

