Smoke, flames will be visible Wednesday at Colorado Springs Airport as crews conduct exercise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Smoke, flames, and emergency vehicles may be visible Wednesday as crews conduct a mass casualty response exercise at the Colorado Springs Airport.
The exercise will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday. It will allow people from several organizations to test their procedures for responding to a simulated aircraft emergency.
The exercise will not affect airport operations.
The FAA requires all airports with scheduled flights to conduct a full-scale emergency exercise every three years, and tabletop exercise all other years. The last Colorado Springs Airport exercise was in 2017.
Agencies participating in the exercise include:
- Colorado Springs Airport
- Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management
- Peterson Air Force Base Aircraft Rescue Firefighting
- Colorado Springs Police Department
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
- Colorado Springs Communications
- American Medical Response (AMR)
- Penrose Main Hospital
- Penrose St. Francis
- Children’s Hospital
- Salvation Army
The city said this year’s exercise has been modified to adhere to public health guidance regarding the coronavirus.