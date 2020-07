Small wildfire burning in forest northwest of Colorado Springs Local

LARKSPUR, Colo. — A wildfire less than an acre in size is burning in “very rugged and inaccessible terrain” in the Pike National Forest northwest of Colorado Springs. The fire, which has been named the East Plum Fire, was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. It has burned about three-tenths of an acre of Forest Service land about seven miles southwest of Larkspur. The Forest Service said the terrain there is “very rugged and inaccessible.” Fire location:

There was no growth in the fire overnight. No structures are threatened, and there are no closures due to the fire. People along the Front Range should expect to see smoke from the fire throughout the day Friday.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Firefighting efforts

The Forest Service said six firefighters rappelled into the fire area Thursday. A hotshot crew is hiking into the area Friday morning. They will be building and improving fireline around the fire. A heavy helicopter is also working on the fire Friday morning.

The Forest Service said air resources were grounded Thursday afternoon due to a drone intrusion over the fire. “Valuable time was lost with these water dropping aircraft due to the drone intrusion,” they said.