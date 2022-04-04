EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Sunday evening, just before 6 p.m., a call came into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center regarding a small plane crash near a runway at Meadow Lake Airport (12850 East Highway 24).

The airport is located east of Falcon.

Deputies say that, upon arrival, they discovered a small plane with heavy damage in a field. They say it collided with a hangar as it crashed.

Two adults and one child were inside the plane. All three were taken to the hospital – one is expected to recover, the condition of the other two is unkown.

The Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation at this point.