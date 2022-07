COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation noted a closure in the right lane of northbound I25 on Friday morning, due to “fire activity.”

The closure was briefly in place between exit 158 (Baptist Rd.) and CO 105, just after 8:40 a.m.

Drivers were advised to use slower speeds and to keep an eye out for emergency crews working in the area.

The closure has been lifted, but, so far, no further information on just what caused the closure has been offered.