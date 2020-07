This story has been updated.

A skateboarder was injured when he fell while holding onto the back of a moving car in central Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on East Van Buren Street. The skateboarder, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was arrested and charged. All charges against him were dismissed in August 2019.