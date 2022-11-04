(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Skate in the Park, the annual ice skating rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs, will return for another season of festive fun on Nov. 11.

Tickets are $10 and include skates, kids 4 and under get in free with a paying adult. Tickets are only available at the rink, no online presales are available. First responders and members of the military receive $1 off admission!

The rink will be open through Jan. 31, with closures on select days for special events and holidays. Click here for a full calendar of operation dates and times.

The City of Colorado Springs would like to remind anyone planning a visit that Saturday, Dec. 3 is the Festival of Lights, and encourages attendees to plan extra time to find parking and move around downtown.

The city also said the rink may close at any time due to inclement weather, and those planning a visit should call ahead to 719-385-6521 if in doubt.