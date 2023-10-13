(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) had a surprise after a new arrival brought more than expected.

According to HSPPR, “Peach Juice was a little chunky when she arrived” at the shelter. Employees thought she was just big-boned. However, overnight on Thursday, Oct. 12 Peach Juice gave birth, and six new puppies were discovered when the animal care team was doing their early walk-through.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

HSPPR said Peach Juice was already in mom mode and said as the veterinary team checked each puppy, she tried to steal the puppies from them and put them back in her kennel.

Currently, HSPPR is searching for a foster home for Peach and her puppies.