Six people honored with Mayor’s Young Leader Awards in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Six people were honored for their contributions to the community at the seventh annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards Thursday.

The winners were announced during a small awards ceremony at the Gold Room in downtown Colorado Springs.

This year’s winners were chosen from 30 finalists across six categories. According to a press release from the city, the winners are:

Community & Economic Impact: David Siegel | Bee Vradenburg Foundation

As CEO of the Bee Vradenburg Foundation, Siegel works to advance the relevance, resilience, and greatness of the arts in the Pikes Peak region. He’s part of several boards and commissions, including the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Advisory Board, the statewide Arts and Culture Funders Group, Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax board, the Colorado Springs Public Art Commission, and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. Siegel also serves as a music advisor for the Green Box Arts Festival.

Creative Industry: David Jackson | CaveSim

As the inventor and CEO of CaveSim LLC, Jackson travels the country educating and training everyone from elementary students to first responders with his confined-space rescue training devices that include a permanent installation at CityRock and a mobile version that operates out of a large trailer. Since 2010, the mobile version of CaveSim has conducted programs in 17 states.



Education: Dr. Carole Frye | Colorado Springs School District 11

Since 2017, Dr. Frye has served as the principal of Monroe Elementary in Colorado Springs School District 11. Under her leadership, the school has transformed into a high-performing community school that has received the highest academic rating in Colorado the past two years, offers free before- and after-school programming, and an expanded meal program that provides dinner. Additionally, Monroe was recognized nationally as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School in 2019.

Military Leader: Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Parks | Peterson Air Force Base

Tech. Sgt. Parks serves as the Peterson Air Force Base Installation Emergency Manager, where he helps ensure the bases’ population is fully trained and prepared for all hazards in the local area and deployments around the world. Parks is also a member of the Local Emergency Management Planning Committee and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management Collaboration team and serves as the lead military liaison in the El Paso County Emergency Coordination Center

Sports & Wellness: Timothy Corner Jr. | Man 2 Machine

As a licensed massage therapist, certified personal trainer and owner of Man2Machine, Corner wears many hats in the community. He works with groups ranging from youth sports to the military in creating exercise, nutritional, and mental health programs to help people attain wellness and achieve their goals. He is also part of the Lululemon Sweat Collective and volunteers as a coach for youth wrestling and softball.

Technology & Sustainability: Rodney Gullatte Jr. | Firma IT Solutions & Services

Gullatte owns Firma IT Solutions & Services, where he provides IT support, computer services and cybersecurity expertise to businesses and organizations. He’s president of the Colorado Springs Rotary, founder of the Colorado Springs Black Business Network, a board member of the Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, and the Southern Colorado Business Partnership. Gullatte also serves as a consultant for the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.