Six months after Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance, investigation continues in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Six months after Suzanne Morphew was last seen, investigators are asking people who communicated with the missing woman on social media to come forward.

Morphew was last seen by her husband, Barry Morphew, on May 10. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and FBI have been investigating her disappearance ever since.

The sheriff’s office released a statement Tuesday that read in part:

In that time, there have been numerous searches, countless investigative interviews, and hundreds of tips reported in this case. “We thank you, our community, for your assistance, concern and patience,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “Suzanne is missing. We in law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst. The worst-case scenario is that something unlawful occurred, and as such we go about our investigation ensuring we are working within the rules of law and treating everything we learn as potential evidence for court.” While specific case information is not available, Sheriff Spezze assures residents the case remains a priority. “To preserve the integrity of this investigation, we cannot reveal all we have learned nor all that we are doing, but we understand your frustration in wanting this case resolved quickly. That said, with each day that passes, we learn new information in this case.” Although the winter months are approaching, the task force assembled to investigate Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance continues to move forward and will conduct additional searches and other casework.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are continuing to focus on Morphew’s social media presence. According to investigators, Morphew used tools such as Facebook, Instagram, Voxer, FaceTime, and WhatsApp to keep in touch “with friends she loved dearly.”

“[Investigators] also believe that sometimes in these types of cases that people don’t come forward with information for concern that they may get someone in trouble,” the sheriff’s office said. “To those who may be fearful to come forward, they can reach out anonymously. Once investigators know your concerns, they can address them.”

Anyone who engaged with Morphew on social media and would like to share new information is asked to call the tip line at 719-312-7530. The sheriff’s office is encouraging people to come forward “regardless of how insignificant you think the information may be, or whether you think investigators are already aware of it.”